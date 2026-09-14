Historic Night at World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Alison dos Santos, the world-record holder, demonstrated his exceptional prowess by securing victory in the men's 400m hurdles, adding another accolade to his illustrious athletic career.

Unexpectedly, Djamel Sedjati emerged victorious in the men's 800m, surprising fans and experts alike at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

These thrilling competitions marked an unforgettable final night of the championship, showcasing the impressive talents and determination of the athletes involved.