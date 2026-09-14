Historic Night at World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Alison dos Santos clinched a victory in the men's 400m hurdles, while Djamel Sedjati delivered a surprise win in the men's 800m on the final night of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 00:07 IST
Historic Night at World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Alison dos Santos, the world-record holder, demonstrated his exceptional prowess by securing victory in the men's 400m hurdles, adding another accolade to his illustrious athletic career.

Unexpectedly, Djamel Sedjati emerged victorious in the men's 800m, surprising fans and experts alike at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

These thrilling competitions marked an unforgettable final night of the championship, showcasing the impressive talents and determination of the athletes involved.

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