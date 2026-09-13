Sanctions Stir Controversy: Ukraine Targets Former Aide

In a significant political maneuver, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sanctioned former press secretary Yuliia Mendel, alongside nine others, accusing them of spreading Russian propaganda and supporting Russia's policy against Ukraine.

Mendel, who served from 2019 to 2021 before Russia's invasion, responded on Facebook, denouncing the sanctions as unconstitutional for Ukrainian citizens. Though she did not address the specified allegations, Mendel has been vocally critical of Zelenskiy's administration, particularly after corruption scandals involving some of his inner circle last year.

These sanctions, lasting 10 years and involving asset freezes and trade restrictions, mark an unusual step against former staff. Ukraine's past similar actions included sanctions on ex-President Petro Poroshenko. The recent decree targets those seen as supporting Russian aggression.