Sanctions Stir Controversy: Ukraine Targets Former Aide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has imposed sanctions on former press secretary Yuliia Mendel and nine others, accusing them of disseminating Russian propaganda. Mendel, who served from 2019 to 2021, criticized the move as unconstitutional on Facebook. The sanctions include asset freezes and trade restrictions, lasting for a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:55 IST
Sanctions Stir Controversy: Ukraine Targets Former Aide
sanctions

In a significant political maneuver, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sanctioned former press secretary Yuliia Mendel, alongside nine others, accusing them of spreading Russian propaganda and supporting Russia's policy against Ukraine.

Mendel, who served from 2019 to 2021 before Russia's invasion, responded on Facebook, denouncing the sanctions as unconstitutional for Ukrainian citizens. Though she did not address the specified allegations, Mendel has been vocally critical of Zelenskiy's administration, particularly after corruption scandals involving some of his inner circle last year.

These sanctions, lasting 10 years and involving asset freezes and trade restrictions, mark an unusual step against former staff. Ukraine's past similar actions included sanctions on ex-President Petro Poroshenko. The recent decree targets those seen as supporting Russian aggression.

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