Ronaldo Condemns Offensive Chants: Calls for Lifetime Stadium Bans

Cristiano Ronaldo has strongly condemned fans who chanted references to the late Diogo Jota during a Saudi Pro League match, calling for lifetime bans on offenders.

The incident marred the Al-Taawoun vs. Al-Hilal match, where fans directed offensive chants towards Ruben Neves, a close friend of Jota and pallbearer at his funeral.

Both Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun clubs have released statements condemning the behavior, with Al-Hilal filing a complaint with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, demanding strict actions against such misconduct.