Ronaldo Condemns Offensive Chants: Calls for Lifetime Stadium Bans
Cristiano Ronaldo has called for lifetime bans on fans who chanted references to Diogo Jota during a Saudi Pro League match. The incident occurred at a fixture between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal, with Jota tragically having died in a car crash in 2025. Both clubs condemned the chants.
Cristiano Ronaldo has strongly condemned fans who chanted references to the late Diogo Jota during a Saudi Pro League match, calling for lifetime bans on offenders.
The incident marred the Al-Taawoun vs. Al-Hilal match, where fans directed offensive chants towards Ruben Neves, a close friend of Jota and pallbearer at his funeral.
Both Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun clubs have released statements condemning the behavior, with Al-Hilal filing a complaint with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, demanding strict actions against such misconduct.