Shane Lowry clinched his second Irish Open title at a course owned by the Trump family in Ireland, drawing excitement from both spectators and U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump, present as a spectator during his brief visit to the country, presented Lowry with the prestigious trophy.

Arriving in Ireland after a whirlwind political tour in Dublin, President Trump caused a temporary pause in the tournament with his helicopter landing. Lowry had already set an impressive pace with an eight-under course record, further punctuated by a decisive birdie, leading to a remarkable 23-under-par total.

The event drew significant attention, with Lowry expressing heartfelt emotions, paying tribute to his family, and acknowledging Trump's presence. Despite political tensions and protests, Trump's visit highlighted economic ties, with locals like Kathryn Murphy viewing it as an occasion boosting their economy.