Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or Claim: A Battle of Champions

Lamine Yamal expressed confidence that his achievements with Spain and Barcelona position him ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the Ballon d'Or race. Despite Mbappe's outstanding performance, Yamal believes his own successes, including a World Cup win and LaLiga title defense, make him a deserving contender for the prestigious award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 10:39 IST
Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or Claim: A Battle of Champions
Lamine Yamal

In the fervent race for the Ballon d'Or, Lamine Yamal has articulated his belief that his recent accomplishments with Spain and Barcelona should set him above Real Madrid's standout, Kylian Mbappe. Despite Mbappe's remarkable scoring feats in various competitions, Yamal feels his own triumphs hold greater weight.

During the 2025-26 season, Yamal was hailed as LaLiga's best player after aiding Barcelona to retain their league title and playing a pivotal role in Spain's World Cup victory in North America. These accolades, he argues, justify his edge in the Ballon d'Or quest.

The rivalry sees Yamal and Mbappe both acknowledging their elite status, yet for Yamal, it's the tangible victories that mark his deserving claim to the prestigious title. The Ballon d'Or decision will unfold in London on October 26.

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