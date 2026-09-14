Nation Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Joy and Unity

Leaders across India, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi. They highlighted the festival's significance in reinforcing cultural unity and prosperity. The occasion, marked by prayers and festivities, inspires harmony and underpins societal values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:14 IST
Nation Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Joy and Unity
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As India marks Ganesh Chaturthi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the nation, emphasizing prayers for happiness, prosperity, and well-being. On social media platform X, Shah expressed hopes for divine blessings to grace the ten-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his greetings, noting the festival’s importance in promoting cultural values of unity and cooperation. Singh described Lord Ganesh as a symbol of knowledge and prosperity, urging citizens to cherish tradition and societal harmony during this auspicious occasion.

Further extending wishes, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini echoed hopes for peace and prosperity. Across the country, festivities honoring Lord Ganesha's birth are underway with fervor, reflecting India's deep-rooted traditions. (ANI)

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