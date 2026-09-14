AI Development Underscores Need for Human-Centric Safety Measures, Expert Argues

Debjani Ghosh of NITI Aayog stresses the importance of enhancing human capabilities to ensure safe AI development. While discussions about AI slowdowns persist, Ghosh emphasizes the necessity of establishing robust guardrails and a clear plan rather than pausing without a strategic framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:15 IST
AI Development Underscores Need for Human-Centric Safety Measures, Expert Argues
Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog (Photo/@debjani_ghosh_). Image Credit: ANI

Debjani Ghosh, a Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog, argues that the perceived threat of OpenAI agents being beyond control is misguided. Instead, the focus should shift towards bolstering human capacities to architect AI systems with comprehensive safety measures.

Ghosh, addressing concerns via her official X account, advocates for a temporary halt in AI developments—but insists that the aim should be enhancing human skills to forge AI safely, rather than merely slowing its progression. She identifies the true issue as rooted in the misalignment of AI boundaries and reward systems fashioned by humans.

The technology debate is fuelled by calls from industry leaders like Dario Amodei for cautious advancements in AI, echoing sentiment shared by figures including Elon Musk and Sam Altman. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasizes AI's utility should be tethered to serving humanity and retaining human command.

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