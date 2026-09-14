AI Development Underscores Need for Human-Centric Safety Measures, Expert Argues
Debjani Ghosh of NITI Aayog stresses the importance of enhancing human capabilities to ensure safe AI development. While discussions about AI slowdowns persist, Ghosh emphasizes the necessity of establishing robust guardrails and a clear plan rather than pausing without a strategic framework.
Debjani Ghosh, a Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog, argues that the perceived threat of OpenAI agents being beyond control is misguided. Instead, the focus should shift towards bolstering human capacities to architect AI systems with comprehensive safety measures.
Ghosh, addressing concerns via her official X account, advocates for a temporary halt in AI developments—but insists that the aim should be enhancing human skills to forge AI safely, rather than merely slowing its progression. She identifies the true issue as rooted in the misalignment of AI boundaries and reward systems fashioned by humans.
The technology debate is fuelled by calls from industry leaders like Dario Amodei for cautious advancements in AI, echoing sentiment shared by figures including Elon Musk and Sam Altman. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasizes AI's utility should be tethered to serving humanity and retaining human command.
ALSO READ
-
Global Times Critiques Anthropic's AI Development Concerns
-
AI Leaders Call for Responsible Innovation Amidst Escalating Risks
-
Building Safe AI: Strengthening Human Capabilities and Guardrails
-
AI Industry Faces Setback Amidst Calls for Development Slowdown
-
AI Safety Concerns Cause OpenAI to Delay IPO Until Post-2026