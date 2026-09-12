Kylian Mbappe: Eyeing the Ballon d'Or Through Unmatched Achievements

Kylian Mbappe, despite a trophy-less season with Real Madrid, continues to aspire for the Ballon d'Or, driven by his remarkable personal achievements including becoming the World Cup's all-time leading scorer. He remains confident that his contributions on the field merit recognition as one of football's elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:57 IST
Kylian Mbappe: Eyeing the Ballon d'Or Through Unmatched Achievements
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe expressed confidence in his candidacy for the Ballon d'Or, emphasizing that despite not securing titles with Real Madrid or the French team, his individual performances stand out. Speaking to France Football, the French forward, who became the World Cup's top scorer with 22 goals, highlighted personal accomplishments as the key.

Mbappe acknowledged that while his efforts did not secure team silverware, he believes the Ballon d'Or should recognize unique talents, reminiscent of the Messi-Ronaldo era. He added, "No winner is chosen unanimously, and it's about being different." His 15 Champions League and 25 LaLiga goals underscore his case.

Praising Zinedine Zidane's appointment as France's coach, Mbappe regards him as a legendary figure in French football, embodying the nation's footballing excellence. Zidane, a World Cup winner, succeeded Didier Deschamps, and Mbappe expects his leadership to inspire further French success.

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