Walnut Boom in Rajouri: Economic Opportunities Sprout for Farmers

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, innovative walnut cultivation promoted by the Horticulture Department is transforming the economic landscape for local farmers. With increased subsidies and awareness programs, farmers are experiencing substantial benefits, while local contractors provide employment opportunities, enhancing the area's economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:15 IST
Walnut Boom in Rajouri: Economic Opportunities Sprout for Farmers
Walnuts grown in Kotranka Budhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The picturesque Kotranka-Budhal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is witnessing a transformation thanks to the support of the Horticulture Department. Efforts to promote walnut cultivation and introduce new varieties are offering economic opportunities to locals.

According to Wali Mohd, a field technician at the department, walnut cultivation holds considerable potential. 'We are encouraging people through awareness camps and introducing new varieties that bear fruit in 6-7 months,' he explained. The response, he added, has been overwhelmingly positive, paving the way for self-employment in an area where job opportunities are scarce.

Farmer Shamsher Ahmed highlights that walnuts, as the district's chief specialty under the One District One Product scheme, are crucial. He emphasized the need for increased governmental focus, noting that subsidies and good sales are driving farmer prosperity. Meanwhile, local contractors are employing residents for walnut-related jobs, enhancing income levels across the region.

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