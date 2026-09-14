Vincent Roberti Takes Helm of French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics Committee

Vincent Roberti has been appointed interim president of the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics organizing committee, the committee announced Monday, following the departure of Edgar Grospiron.

An extraordinary general assembly reached a consensus to implement a temporary rule change. This adjustment allows Roberti to continue in his position as director general while serving as interim president.

The search for a permanent successor is underway, but in the meantime, Roberti will oversee the ongoing preparations for the prestigious international event.