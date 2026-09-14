Vincent Roberti Takes Helm of French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics Committee

Vincent Roberti has been named interim president of the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics organizing committee after Edgar Grospiron's departure. An extraordinary general assembly modified rules to permit Roberti to hold this position concurrently with his current role as director general until a permanent successor is chosen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:24 IST
Vincent Roberti Takes Helm of French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics Committee

Vincent Roberti has been appointed interim president of the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics organizing committee, the committee announced Monday, following the departure of Edgar Grospiron.

An extraordinary general assembly reached a consensus to implement a temporary rule change. This adjustment allows Roberti to continue in his position as director general while serving as interim president.

The search for a permanent successor is underway, but in the meantime, Roberti will oversee the ongoing preparations for the prestigious international event.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026