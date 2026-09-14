Karnataka Home Minister Defends Festival Measures Amid BJP Criticism
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge defends precautionary measures for Ganesh Chaturthi, emphasizing standard protocols and denying targeting of any community amid BJP protests. Kharge urges celebration without politics, counters claims of new restrictions, and criticizes BJP's handling of festival-related issues.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has defended the state government's safety protocols for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, amidst political unrest fueled by BJP allegations of community-targeted restrictions. Addressing the media, Kharge asserted these measures are standard and not aimed at any specific group.
He referenced similar strategies implemented during Eid, dismissing claims of an 'anti-Hindu' stance as a routine procedure for all processions. Kharge urged both the opposition and the general public to celebrate the festival without political motives, maintaining peace and communal harmony.
Kharge also criticized the BJP for their accusations, highlighting that these guidelines have been consistent, even during previous BJP administrations. His remarks were a response to a protest led by BJP's R Ashoka against restrictions on the festival procession, accusing police of high-handedness and governmental bias.
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