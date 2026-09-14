Germany's Economic Cooldown Amid Energy Price Surge

Germany's economic growth has decelerated, according to the economy ministry's monthly report. The country's momentum at the start of the third quarter has been hindered by the fading boom in energy-intensive industries and a decrease in domestic consumption, both impacted by elevated energy prices.

The ministry noted that the special economic cycle within energy-heavy sectors, fueled by rising foreign demand linked to the Middle East conflict, is showing signs of weakening. This decline in external demand is affecting Germany's industrial performance.

Furthermore, indicators for private consumption suggest a downturn in spending power as consumers grapple with the persistently high energy costs, which continue to strain household budgets, further impacting the nation's economic progression.