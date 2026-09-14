Dangote's Monumental IPO: Opening Africa's Largest Oil Refinery to Investors

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has launched Africa's largest share sale with an IPO for his oil refinery, aiming to raise up to $2.1 billion. The refinery, located near Lagos, has reshaped Nigeria's fuel market and is seen as a stable investment. The offer closes on October 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:52 IST
Dangote's Monumental IPO: Opening Africa's Largest Oil Refinery to Investors

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote made headlines on Monday by initiating Africa's largest-ever share sale, opening the doors for retail investors to own a part of his massive oil refinery through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO offers 4.1 billion ordinary shares at 525 naira each and aims to raise up to $2.1 billion, particularly if investor interest surpasses expectations, allowing the use of a greenshoe option.

The refinery, constructed at a cost of around $20 billion and located on Lagos's outskirts, has significantly impacted Nigeria's fuel market since its 2024 operations commencement, supplying most of the country's domestically produced gasoline. Notably, the refinery has financially benefited from increased demand linked to supply disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran war.

Ordinary Nigerians can participate in this investment opportunity by purchasing shares through fintech platforms, a move seen as democratizing access to such large-scale investments. Ibrahim Abubakar, a journalist, intends to acquire 2,850 shares, expressing confidence in the refinery's stability and future growth, while Chris Chijioke, a business owner, voices concern over the share valuation.

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