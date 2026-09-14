China Stocks Waver Amid AI and Semiconductor Weakness
China's stock market experienced a slight decline on Monday, driven by weak performance in AI and semiconductor shares. Despite gains in defensive sectors, investors remained wary due to upcoming central-bank decisions worldwide.
China's stock market witnessed a minor downturn on Monday, primarily influenced by underperformance in AI and semiconductor stocks. Although defensive sectors saw some gains, the overall market sentiment remained cautious.
This cautious approach from investors is attributed to anticipation of key decisions from central banks around the globe, which could influence market directions.
As investors await these potential shifts in monetary policy, the subdued activity in high-tech sectors reflects broader uncertainties about future economic conditions.
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