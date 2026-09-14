Pakistan Suffers World Test Championship Setback with Points Deduction

Pakistan has been penalized with an 11-point deduction in the World Test Championship and their players fined 50% of their match fees due to a slow over-rate during the test against England. The deduction has left Pakistan at the bottom of the standings, with upcoming tests against Sri Lanka in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:09 IST
Pakistan Suffers World Test Championship Setback with Points Deduction
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Pakistan has faced a significant setback in the World Test Championship after receiving an 11-point deduction due to a slow over-rate during the match against England in Birmingham. As a consequence, players have also been docked 50% of their match fees.

This penalty has left Pakistan languishing at the bottom of the Championship standings, with only five points from nine matches. In contrast, Australia leads the table with South Africa not far behind.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is set to play their next tests against Sri Lanka in a two-match series at home in November, aiming for a turnaround in their Championship campaign.

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