India Powers Nepal Amidst Crisis: 654 MW Electricity Export Approved

India's Ministry of Power has sanctioned the export of 654 MW of electricity to Nepal from September 13 to December 31, 2023. This decision aims to aid Nepal as it grapples with power shortages following the destruction of its hydropower infrastructure due to recent floods.

The electricity supply, facilitated through two major transmission lines, allows for up to 600 MW to be channeled via the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kV D/c line and 54 MW through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV S/c line. The power export allocation beyond January 2027 will undergo a review in December 2026, ensuring continued support and cooperation between the two nations.

In addition to electricity exports, India remains steadfast in its commitment to Nepal, offering extensive humanitarian aid and personnel assistance. Since the natural disaster, over 130 tonnes of relief material have been dispatched, alongside 54 expert personnel, emphasizing the robust bilateral cooperation between the nations.