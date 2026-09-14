U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Concerns
The U.S. dollar experienced a significant rise due to Middle East conflicts increasing oil prices and investor shifts to safe-haven currencies. This was compounded by concerns over AI impacting stocks and rising bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike. Meanwhile, global bond yields hit highs, and monetary policies are under scrutiny.
The U.S. dollar climbed to a two-week high as tensions in the Middle East drove up oil prices, encouraging investors to shift towards the safe-haven currency. Concurrently, concerns over AI by leading CEOs pressured stocks, further boosting the dollar, while speculation on a Federal Reserve rate hike added to its strength.
The U.S. dollar index, monitoring the currency against six major counterparts, increased almost 0.5% to 99.59, marking its highest point since September 2. Notably, the euro dipped to a one-month low, with more than a 0.5% decline, and the British pound also fell by 0.4%.
Rising oil prices unsettled investors, driving global bond yields toward multi-year highs, as Brent crude surged 3% to $108 per barrel. Strikes on Saudi Arabia by the Houthi further exacerbated energy supply concerns, amid stalled diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran and regional shipping attacks.
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