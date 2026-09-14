India-Vietnam Ties Soar: Strategic Partnership Strengthened

In a significant diplomatic development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the substantial advancement in India-Vietnam bilateral relations since their last Joint Commission meeting. The dialogue, accentuated by pivotal state visits, notably that of Vietnamese President To Lam, marked a leap towards an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership.

Speaking at the 19th Joint Commission meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the opportunity to transform high-level political momentum into concrete outcomes. Vietnam's integral role in India's 'Act East' policy within the Indo-Pacific framework was underscored, emphasizing the importance of their mutual commitments.

The recent BRICS Summit further highlighted Vietnam's strategic importance, with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung engaging in discussions with PM Modi. The meetings reinforced the longstanding friendship and strategic collaboration between India and Vietnam, rooted in shared history and trust, solidifying Vietnam as a cornerstone of India's Southeast Asia engagement strategy.