Tom Aspinall Vacates UFC Heavyweight Title Amid Injury Complications

Tom Aspinall, the UFC heavyweight champion, has vacated his title following persistent complications from an eye injury sustained during a match with Ciryl Gane last year. The British fighter, aged 33, announced this decision on Monday after undergoing several surgeries since the incident in Abu Dhabi.

The bout, rendered a no-contest in the first round due to Aspinall's injury, saw him deciding to relinquish the championship title to prevent further delays in the division. Despite being ready to return to the octagon following his recovery, another accidental injury to his right eye has now postponed his comeback indefinitely.

This development paves the way for Ciryl Gane to potentially be crowned as the undisputed heavyweight champion. However, Aspinall clarified that stepping away from the title doesn't equate to retiring from the sport. His focus remains on recovery and a triumphant return to competition.