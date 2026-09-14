Maldini's Night Out: From Hero on the Field to Legal Troubles

Italian soccer player Daniel Maldini's driving licence was suspended after he exceeded the legal alcohol limit following a car accident in Milan, according to local police sources. The incident, which occurred early Sunday morning, resulted in minor injuries for Maldini and five others.

The 24-year-old athlete was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released. Initial breathalyzer tests showed Maldini's blood alcohol concentration was significantly above Italy's legal limit of 0.5 g/l, recording 0.91 g/l and 0.89 g/l in subsequent tests.

Authorities also tested Maldini for drug use, with results pending. The soccer star, who recently scored a crucial goal for Cagliari against Atalanta, is the son of Italian football legend Paolo Maldini. His lawyer, Danilo Buongiorno, has not provided a statement at this time.