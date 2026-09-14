Maldini's Night Out: From Hero on the Field to Legal Troubles
Italian soccer player Daniel Maldini, involved in a car crash in Milan, had his driving licence suspended after testing over the legal alcohol limit. Maldini, son of renowned defender Paolo Maldini, suffered minor injuries and awaits drug test results. His lawyer declined to comment on the incident.
Italian soccer player Daniel Maldini's driving licence was suspended after he exceeded the legal alcohol limit following a car accident in Milan, according to local police sources. The incident, which occurred early Sunday morning, resulted in minor injuries for Maldini and five others.
The 24-year-old athlete was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released. Initial breathalyzer tests showed Maldini's blood alcohol concentration was significantly above Italy's legal limit of 0.5 g/l, recording 0.91 g/l and 0.89 g/l in subsequent tests.
Authorities also tested Maldini for drug use, with results pending. The soccer star, who recently scored a crucial goal for Cagliari against Atalanta, is the son of Italian football legend Paolo Maldini. His lawyer, Danilo Buongiorno, has not provided a statement at this time.