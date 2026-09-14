Erling Haaland Breaks Record with Derby Heroics Against Man United

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has etched his name in the history of the Manchester Derby, outstripping legends Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero for the most goals scored in these intensely competitive fixtures within the Premier League. Haaland's crucial strike in the 60th minute sealed a 1-0 victory for City over rivals Manchester United in their 199th meeting at Old Trafford on Sunday.

This latest goal marks Haaland's ninth in a Premier League derby, placing him above Rooney and Aguero and just a goal shy of catching Francis Lee and Joe Hayes for most goals in all competitions by a City player. He is also closing in on Rooney's overall tally of 11 derby goals, according to ESPN. The win signifies Man City's landmark 10th victory as visitors at Old Trafford, exceeding the records held by Liverpool and Arsenal.

City faced resilience while down to 10 men, after Phil Foden was controversially dismissed in the first half. Nevertheless, Haaland's performance ensured City's victory, further bolstering their joint top position on the league table with Arsenal, both holding 12 points from four wins. Despite United's relentless efforts, including attempts from Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, City's defense prevailed to maintain their lead. Harry Maguire missed a late opportunity to equalize, and United remains in 13th place, grappling with one win, one draw, and two losses this season.