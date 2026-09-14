Kuwait Hosts Saudi Super Cup: Expanding Gulf Football Horizons

Kuwait will play host to the Saudi Super Cup for the first time, scheduled from December 19 to 23, according to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). The tournament, headlined by teams like Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, will take place at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

The agreement, signed by SAFF president Bader AlReziza and Kuwait Football Association's president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, signifies Saudi football's intention to extend its influence beyond its borders. This event marks the eighth host location in the competition's history and aims to appeal to a broader regional audience.

The hosting underscores the sport's growth in the Gulf, enhanced commercial appeal, and increased regional engagement. Previous hosts include cities such as Mecca, Riyadh, and international locations like London and Hong Kong, highlighting the expanding stature of Saudi football.