Culinary Clash at BRICS: The Vegetarian Debate

The BRICS Summit recently sparked culinary controversy when it featured an all-vegetarian menu, prompting criticism from Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. He argued that omitting meat and seafood misrepresents India's cultural diversity, citing the majority of Indians consume a non-vegetarian diet.

Chidambaram pointed fingers at the ruling BJP, accusing it of projecting a narrow cultural ethos influenced by its political ideology. He emphasized the need for India to display its full culinary spectrum, rather than just vegetarian cuisine, especially on such significant international platforms.

The controversy gained momentum as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi weighed in, noting that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. His comments, punctuated with a personal anecdote about his sister's cooking, further fueled the debate on cultural inclusivity and representation at global events.