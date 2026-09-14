Culinary Clash at BRICS: The Vegetarian Debate

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticizes the BJP's portrayal of Indian culture at the BRICS Summit, arguing it should include meat and seafood to truly reflect the nation's culinary diversity. The BJP's vegetarian preference at the event is linked to its political ideology, sparking a broader debate over cultural representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:48 IST
Culinary Clash at BRICS: The Vegetarian Debate
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BRICS Summit recently sparked culinary controversy when it featured an all-vegetarian menu, prompting criticism from Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. He argued that omitting meat and seafood misrepresents India's cultural diversity, citing the majority of Indians consume a non-vegetarian diet.

Chidambaram pointed fingers at the ruling BJP, accusing it of projecting a narrow cultural ethos influenced by its political ideology. He emphasized the need for India to display its full culinary spectrum, rather than just vegetarian cuisine, especially on such significant international platforms.

The controversy gained momentum as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi weighed in, noting that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. His comments, punctuated with a personal anecdote about his sister's cooking, further fueled the debate on cultural inclusivity and representation at global events.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026