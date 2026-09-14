AI Concerns Trigger Global Stock Market Dip

Global AI-linked stocks experienced a significant plunge on Monday as tech leaders voiced concerns over the rapid development of artificial intelligence. Prominent industry figures, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, raised alarms about potential misuse of AI technologies, influencing the decision to call for a slowdown in advancing model capabilities.

Tech indices, such as the Nasdaq 100, saw considerable declines, with key players like Nvidia and AMD reporting sharp decreases. European and Asian markets echoed similar trends, reflecting the global impact of AI-related uncertainties on stock performance. The Philadelphia chip index also dropped notably, underscoring the sector-wide apprehension.

Despite growing concerns, some investors accused leaders of hyping risks, dismissing warnings as cover for other issues. However, with escalating competition among companies and nations, analysts suggest AI investments are unlikely to decelerate soon, signifying an ongoing intense race in technological advancements.