Tottenham Faces Goal Drought Amid Richarlison's Absence

Tottenham Hotspur coach Roberto De Zerbi maintains that Richarlison's status is unchanged, as the forward remains unavailable amid the club's ongoing goal-scoring woes. This announcement comes ahead of Tottenham's League Cup third-round match against Liverpool, with Spurs yet to score in their first four Premier League games this season.

The recent 0-0 draw with Everton has prolonged Tottenham's scoring drought, marking the longest they've gone without goals at the start of a season. Richarlison, although not in the squad, was urged by De Zerbi to remain at the club, but the player has opted against it.

While Richarlison's absence is felt, De Zerbi is optimistic about his new-look attack. Players like Dominic Solanke, Savio, and Omar Marmoush are expected to make a greater offensive impact as they adapt to new roles and the club's tactical setup. Additional setbacks include injuries to Sandro Tonali, Dejan Kulusevski, and Pedro Porro.