Oasis Returns: Epic 2027 Tour Announced

Oasis, the iconic rock band that defined the 1990s Britpop era, is set to embark on a 38-date tour in 2027. The tour will cover Britain, Ireland, Europe, and the United States. This announcement follows the Gallagher brothers' successful reunion in 2025, exciting fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:39 IST
Oasis Returns: Epic 2027 Tour Announced
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Oasis, the legendary band that helped define the Britpop movement of the 1990s, is preparing for a major return to the stage. On Monday, they announced a comprehensive 38-date tour scheduled for 2027.

The tour spans across Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe, and the United States, promising to bring their iconic sound to fans new and old. This follows the Gallagher brothers' much-celebrated reunion in 2025, which reignited the band's popularity.

Oasis's upcoming tour announcement is expected to be one of the most exciting musical events of the decade, revisiting the magic of their earlier years and introducing it to a new generation of listeners.

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