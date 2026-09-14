Oasis Returns: Epic 2027 Tour Announced

Oasis, the legendary band that helped define the Britpop movement of the 1990s, is preparing for a major return to the stage. On Monday, they announced a comprehensive 38-date tour scheduled for 2027.

The tour spans across Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe, and the United States, promising to bring their iconic sound to fans new and old. This follows the Gallagher brothers' much-celebrated reunion in 2025, which reignited the band's popularity.

Oasis's upcoming tour announcement is expected to be one of the most exciting musical events of the decade, revisiting the magic of their earlier years and introducing it to a new generation of listeners.