Indian leg-spinner Varun Chakravarty has been ruled out of the Afghanistan T20I series due to injury, according to sources. Team India secured a seven-wicket victory in the first match, with Chakravarty playing a pivotal role by recording figures of 1/16 in four overs and delivering a stunning delivery that bowled out Darwish Rasooli. However, his participation is cut short as he battles fitness issues once again.

Chakravarty's recurring injuries have become a concern as he had just returned to action in the series against England after an intensive rehabilitation program for a foot injury at the Central of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This incident highlights the increasing injury woes faced by Indian cricketers, bringing the effectiveness of injury management in Bengaluru into question.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player had already endured foot and hand injuries during the 2026 IPL season and managed to play 11 matches, taking 11 wickets. In international T20Is, he has taken 20 wickets this year, including a remarkable performance in the T20 World Cup where he tied with Jasprit Bumrah as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker. Although he missed India's tour to Ireland, Chakravarty made a comeback against England, taking a wicket in two matches.