Gurugram Roads Incident: Police Take Action After Viral Video

In Gurugram, a shocking incident caught on camera has prompted local police to act. The video, which has gone viral, shows a car ramming into a woman riding a two-wheeler on Golf Course Road.

The victim's family alleges that the car had four drunken individuals who made offensive gestures. Despite not filing a formal complaint initially, they now plan to lodge one with the police.

Gurugram Police, who had already taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, registered an FIR. They are committed to monitoring reckless driving and ensuring such incidents are swiftly addressed.