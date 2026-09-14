Gurugram Roads Incident: Police Take Action After Viral Video

A viral video showing a car hitting a woman on a two-wheeler in Gurugram has led to police action. The victim's family plans to file a complaint, alleging the car had four drunk occupants. Police registered an FIR and are monitoring rash driving in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:54 IST
Gurugram Roads Incident: Police Take Action After Viral Video
Victim Sia's father, brother and Advocate Abhishek Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Gurugram, a shocking incident caught on camera has prompted local police to act. The video, which has gone viral, shows a car ramming into a woman riding a two-wheeler on Golf Course Road.

The victim's family alleges that the car had four drunken individuals who made offensive gestures. Despite not filing a formal complaint initially, they now plan to lodge one with the police.

Gurugram Police, who had already taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, registered an FIR. They are committed to monitoring reckless driving and ensuring such incidents are swiftly addressed.

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