Market Tumult: Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Tumble

On Monday, global stock markets experienced a decline amidst rising oil prices and increasing government bond yields. Investors are on edge ahead of central bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan, with technology and industrial stocks leading the fall on Wall Street.

AI-related shares suffered significant pressure following calls for a slowdown in artificial intelligence development from leaders of major AI firms like OpenAI and Anthropic, which were amplified by AI industry figureheads Sam Altman and Elon Musk.

Amidst this financial turmoil, oil prices saw a spike after Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline was temporarily shut down due to a drone attack. The incident threatens a significant portion of global oil supply, adding to the strain on both markets and consumers.