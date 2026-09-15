Ki MMA Set to Make Global Impact with 2027 Launch

On Monday, veteran MMA promoter Scott Coker revealed plans for Ki MMA, a new international promotion scheduled for a 2027 launch, presenting a 32-man featherweight tournament across four continents. Coker, former Bellator MMA and Strikeforce head, announced this initiative during a New York news conference.

The inaugural tournament will feature regional competitions in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe to select continental finalists who will compete in the international semifinals. Although no fighters were named, the events aim for U.S., Ireland, Hungary, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and a European location, targeting the 145-pound division in a ring format, echoing Coker's interest in Japanese combat sports.

Ki MMA enters the arena as a fresh competitor against established entities like UFC, PFL, ONE Championship, and Rizin. While no details on broadcast partnerships or financial backers have been shared, Coker's successful history with Strikeforce and Bellator provides credibility to this new venture.