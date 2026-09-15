Ki MMA Set to Make Global Impact with 2027 Launch

Scott Coker announced the launch of Ki MMA, a global mixed martial arts promotion, set for 2027. The first event is a 32-man featherweight tournament spanning continents. Ki MMA plans events across the world, appealing to diverse audiences with its unique ring format and experienced leadership team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 05:33 IST
Ki MMA Set to Make Global Impact with 2027 Launch

On Monday, veteran MMA promoter Scott Coker revealed plans for Ki MMA, a new international promotion scheduled for a 2027 launch, presenting a 32-man featherweight tournament across four continents. Coker, former Bellator MMA and Strikeforce head, announced this initiative during a New York news conference.

The inaugural tournament will feature regional competitions in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe to select continental finalists who will compete in the international semifinals. Although no fighters were named, the events aim for U.S., Ireland, Hungary, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and a European location, targeting the 145-pound division in a ring format, echoing Coker's interest in Japanese combat sports.

Ki MMA enters the arena as a fresh competitor against established entities like UFC, PFL, ONE Championship, and Rizin. While no details on broadcast partnerships or financial backers have been shared, Coker's successful history with Strikeforce and Bellator provides credibility to this new venture.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026