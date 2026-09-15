Safer Shores: Pacific Nations Strengthen Weather and Climate Cooperation

For a family on a remote Pacific island, a weather warning can determine when to leave home, whether children should attend school or if a fishing trip can go ahead safely. Making that information reliable and accessible brought representatives of 15 Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological Services together in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, for three days of discussions on protecting communities, livelihoods, ecosystems and economies.

The eighth Pacific Meteorological Council gathered meteorological leaders, experts and partners under the theme "Weather Ready for a Secured and Sustainable Blue Pacific." Discussions held from 10 to 14 September involved participants from 26 member countries and territories, with attention focused on stronger early warning systems, better climate services and the observations and data needed to support everyday decisions.

Getting Warnings to the People Who Need Them

Tonga's Deputy Prime Minister, Viliami Latu, placed the practical value of forecasts at the centre of the discussions, describing how weather information shapes decisions for farmers, fishers, airlines, schools and families facing evacuation. His message connected the work of meteorological services to the people who depend on timely advice, particularly in communities where distance can make receiving information more difficult.

"No Pacific Island should be considered too small, and no community too remote, to receive an effective warning," Latu said. He stressed that the Early Warnings for All initiative must include people on outer islands, persons with disabilities, women, children and older persons, making accessibility an essential part of a warning system's effectiveness.

A forecast needs to reach people early enough to help them act, whether that means changing planting plans, keeping boats ashore or moving families out of danger. The Council's discussions addressed this connection between scientific information and practical action, recognising that better services must deliver information communities can use to protect themselves and their livelihoods.

Planning the Next Decade of Pacific Weather Services

The Council reviewed progress under the Pacific Islands Meteorological Strategy over the past decade and considered a new strategy for 2027–2036 to guide regional investment and cooperation. Priorities included modernising weather, climate and water services, strengthening observation networks and improving the data that supports forecasts and climate information across the region.

WMO representative Ishaam Abader described regional cooperation as a powerful tool for building resilience to weather, climate and water-related hazards. He explained that the proposed strategy closely reflects WMO priorities, with its value extending beyond scientific knowledge to protecting lives, supporting sustainable development and safeguarding livelihoods across Pacific communities.

The Pacific Meteorological Council serves as the region's principal forum for cooperation among national meteorological and hydrological services. Its role gives countries and partners a place to assess shared challenges and coordinate support, helping shape a common direction for services that communities and essential sectors depend on.

Turning Regional Priorities Into Political Support

The Government of Tonga hosted the meeting in partnership with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme and the World Meteorological Organization. Preparations included three days of expert panel meetings, a Weather-Ready Pacific Liaison Platform and a media training session, creating space for technical discussions and communication work before the Council gathered.

The Fourth Pacific Meteorological Ministers Meeting, scheduled for 16 September, will bring together ministers responsible for meteorology and related portfolios to strengthen political support for the region's services. The discussions carry a clear public purpose: giving Pacific communities the weather, climate and water information they need to make timely decisions, reduce losses and better protect their futures.