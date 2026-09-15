Ebola Battle in Congo: Progress Amidst Crisis

Efforts to curb Ebola in eastern Congo are showing progress, according to U.N. officials, but the epidemic remains substantial. While there are areas of improvement, the situation is still severe, and it may take months to control. WHO cautions optimism, saying it's premature to declare a peak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 14:39 IST
Ebola Battle in Congo: Progress Amidst Crisis
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U.N. officials announced on Tuesday that efforts to control the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo are beginning to bear fruit. While certain areas show progress, the epidemic persists as a significant threat and might take months to fully contain.

Julien Harneis, the U.N. special coordinator for Ebola, emphasized the ongoing severity of the situation. Despite some positive signs, other regions continue to report rising cases.

The World Health Organization represented by Olivier le Polain cautioned against premature optimism, stating that it's too early to conclusively say a peak has been reached in controlling the epidemic.

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