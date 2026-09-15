Apple's Warranty Woes: iOS 18 Update Under Consumer Scrutiny in India

India's consumer regulator is investigating Apple's software warranty terms post iOS 18 update, which allegedly damaged iPhone functionality, sparking costly repairs. Apple disputes these claims, maintaining its global warranty practices. If proven guilty, Apple may face fines, refunds, or business changes. This case highlights ongoing antitrust concerns in India's rapidly expanding iPhone market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 14:39 IST
Apple's Warranty Woes: iOS 18 Update Under Consumer Scrutiny in India
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Amidst growing consumer unrest, India's consumer regulator has launched an investigation into Apple's software warranty terms following complaints about iOS 18 updates causing iPhone malfunctions that led to exorbitant repair costs. This issue adds to Apple's challenges in a market where it is rapidly expanding both manufacturing capacity and market share.

The case, which suggests potential violations of consumer rights, underscores ongoing antitrust challenges Apple faces in India. In response, Apple argues its practices align with global standards, citing similar industry warranties and contending that the update did not cause systemic issues, as claimed by the regulator.

This scrutiny comes as Apple's iPhones gain traction in India, growing from a 4% market share in 2022 to 9% last year. The Indian regulator's investigation could lead to fines, refunds, or changes in Apple's business practices if violations are proven, emphasizing the significance of sound consumer protection in technology markets.

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