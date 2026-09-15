Rising Bond Yields: A Double-Edged Sword for Economies

Emmanuel Moulin, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, addresses the recent rise in long-term bond yields. He identifies increased debt supply and inflation expectations as key causes. Despite challenges, France successfully raises funds through recent debt sales, highlighting the need for credible deficit reduction by governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 14:45 IST
Rising Bond Yields: A Double-Edged Sword for Economies
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A recent spike in long-term bond yields is attributed to an increased supply of debt by governments and corporations, coupled with expectations of rising inflation, according to Emmanuel Moulin, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council.

Despite the uptick in bond yields, France's treasury has managed to secure funds successfully during its recent debt sales. This resilience underscores the importance of market confidence, even amid economic fluctuations.

Speaking in Paris, Moulin emphasized the necessity for governments to credibly reduce their deficits in response to the current market situation, advocating for strategic fiscal management.

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