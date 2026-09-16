Shielding Champions: U.S. Leagues Demand Protection for Athletes Against Betting Backlash

Five major U.S. sports leagues and their players' associations are urging state regulators to permanently ban sports bettors who threaten athletes, coaches, and officials. In a joint letter, leagues call for standardized reporting and state reciprocity in exclusion, emphasizing cross-state enforcement. This follows legal sports betting's rapid U.S. expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 02:24 IST
Shielding Champions: U.S. Leagues Demand Protection for Athletes Against Betting Backlash

In a united appeal, five major U.S. professional sports leagues and their players' associations have urged state regulators to take a firm stand against sports bettors who issue threats or harassment towards athletes, coaches, officials, and their families. This call to action highlights the dark side of legalized sports betting's expansion.

The leagues, including the NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL, jointly penned a letter advocating for the permanent revocation of betting privileges for those verified to have made violent threats or engaged in abusive harassment. They propose a standardized system for reporting threats to gaming commissions and law enforcement.

With states like Ohio and Louisiana already implementing exclusion processes, the organizations are pushing for nationwide reciprocity in exclusion lists. They also emphasize the importance of sportsbooks proactively identifying and banning accounts associated with abusive conduct as a condition for retaining state licenses.

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