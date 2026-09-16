U.S. Introduces New Visa Restrictions for South African Officials

The U.S. government has announced a new visa restriction policy aimed at certain foreign nationals in South Africa. The restrictions target those involved in laws or policies that allow uncompensated land seizures and race-based discrimination, as well as inciting violence against minority groups in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 02:24 IST
U.S. Introduces New Visa Restrictions for South African Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced a sweeping new visa restriction policy on Tuesday, aimed specifically at certain foreign nationals in South Africa.

This controversial policy targets individuals responsible for or complicit in the enactment or implementation of laws and policies enabling uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and the incitement of imminent violence against minority ethnic or racial groups.

Rubio, in a comprehensive statement, emphasized that these measures aim to hold accountable those inciting discord and discrimination, while underscoring the U.S.'s commitment to human rights and justice.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

Can Digital Spillovers Help Industrial Latecomers Become Innovators?

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026