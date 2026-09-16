U.S. Introduces New Visa Restrictions for South African Officials

The U.S. government, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced a sweeping new visa restriction policy on Tuesday, aimed specifically at certain foreign nationals in South Africa.

This controversial policy targets individuals responsible for or complicit in the enactment or implementation of laws and policies enabling uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and the incitement of imminent violence against minority ethnic or racial groups.

Rubio, in a comprehensive statement, emphasized that these measures aim to hold accountable those inciting discord and discrimination, while underscoring the U.S.'s commitment to human rights and justice.