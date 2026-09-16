Lionel Messi's Emotional Farewell: A Historic Homecoming Match

Lionel Messi, a legend of the sport, will grace the international field once more as the Argentine Football Association extends an invitation for a farewell appearance. The home-friendly match, which marks Messi's retirement celebration, is scheduled for October 6 in Buenos Aires' Monumental Stadium.

The farewell fixture is part of three friendlies Argentina will host between September 21 and October 6. This signifies Argentina's return to action since the World Cup, with matches against Bolivia on September 30 in Cordoba and Burkina Faso on October 3 in Buenos Aires.

However, the FIFA-sanctioned Bolivia match will have a reduced capacity due to incidents during the World Cup. Additionally, players Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, and Thiago Almada face suspensions for their roles in events during the World Cup final against Spain.