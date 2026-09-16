Russian Drones Violate Moldovan Airspace During Zelenskiy's Transit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russian drones intruded into Moldovan airspace while he was in transit aboard his aircraft. The incidents occurred at Chisinau airport during a trip abroad, with similar breaches reported during his return. No casualties were reported, but operations were temporarily halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 02:24 IST
Russian Drones Violate Moldovan Airspace During Zelenskiy's Transit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Russian drones violated Moldovan airspace twice during his transit in a recent trip. Zelenskiy, in an interview with CBS, explained that these incidents took place while he was at Chisinau airport, Moldova’s capital, en route to a trip abroad. The incidents repeated upon his return.

According to Zelenskiy, the Moldovan government confirmed the breach, leading to the temporary closure of the country's airspace. On one occasion, a drone landed in a field near the capital, causing a fire, while another continued into Romanian airspace. Despite the aerial disturbances, no casualties were reported.

This marks the first time Zelenskiy spoke of the second drone incident. Further details, including the specific timing of his return from Canada through Moldova, remain unclear. The incursions raise concerns about regional stability and the safety of international transit routes.

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