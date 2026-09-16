Leadership Shake-Up at French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics: Stability in Sight

Despite a leadership change and challenges in organizing the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics, preparations remain on track. Vincent Roberti steps in as interim president of the organizing committee, following Edgar Grospiron's departure. The IOC expresses confidence in the event's progress, with key venues and plans being reassessed and stabilized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:30 IST
Leadership Shake-Up at French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics: Stability in Sight
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The International Olympic Committee has expressed confidence in the progress of the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics despite recent leadership changes. Vincent Roberti was appointed as interim president following Edgar Grospiron's departure amid organizational tensions.

Grospiron's exit, along with former director general Cyril Linette earlier this year, highlighted internal disagreements. However, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, head of the IOC's coordination commission, affirmed that preparations remain on track.

Key challenges include relocating ice sports events from Nice to Lyon. The southern 'ice sports hub' faced setbacks after Nice's new mayor refused to use the Allianz Riviera stadium as a rink.

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