Leadership Shake-Up at French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics: Stability in Sight

The International Olympic Committee has expressed confidence in the progress of the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics despite recent leadership changes. Vincent Roberti was appointed as interim president following Edgar Grospiron's departure amid organizational tensions.

Grospiron's exit, along with former director general Cyril Linette earlier this year, highlighted internal disagreements. However, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, head of the IOC's coordination commission, affirmed that preparations remain on track.

Key challenges include relocating ice sports events from Nice to Lyon. The southern 'ice sports hub' faced setbacks after Nice's new mayor refused to use the Allianz Riviera stadium as a rink.