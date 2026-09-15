Zverev's Triumph and Bears' Record: A Weekend of Sports Spectacles

Alexander Zverev claimed victory over Ben Shelton at the U.S. Open, redeeming his past loss. Meanwhile, in an NFL showdown, the Chicago Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers 59-37, marking the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history. Caleb Williams led with multiple touchdowns in an impressive team performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 10:26 IST
Zverev's Triumph and Bears' Record: A Weekend of Sports Spectacles
Zverev

Alexander Zverev soared to victory in the U.S. Open final, securing his championship against American Ben Shelton in an intense match that ended 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2. Zverev, haunted by memories of his 2020 loss, showcased his renewed resilience by clinching the win six years after his first missed chance.

The NFL witnessed a thrilling opening week with the Chicago Bears defeating the Carolina Panthers 59-37. Caleb Williams was pivotal, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another two. The game didn't just spell a victory; it set a record as the highest-scoring Week 1 match in NFL history.

Williams's performance was complemented by D'Andre Swift, who delivered three touchdowns and gathered 124 rushing yards. Kyle Monangai also contributed significantly with a 100-yard performance, highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown run. This season opener has been dubbed a thrilling beginning to an exciting NFL season.

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