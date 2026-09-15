Zverev's Triumph and Bears' Record: A Weekend of Sports Spectacles

Alexander Zverev soared to victory in the U.S. Open final, securing his championship against American Ben Shelton in an intense match that ended 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2. Zverev, haunted by memories of his 2020 loss, showcased his renewed resilience by clinching the win six years after his first missed chance.

The NFL witnessed a thrilling opening week with the Chicago Bears defeating the Carolina Panthers 59-37. Caleb Williams was pivotal, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another two. The game didn't just spell a victory; it set a record as the highest-scoring Week 1 match in NFL history.

Williams's performance was complemented by D'Andre Swift, who delivered three touchdowns and gathered 124 rushing yards. Kyle Monangai also contributed significantly with a 100-yard performance, highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown run. This season opener has been dubbed a thrilling beginning to an exciting NFL season.