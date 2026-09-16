Alexandra Eala: Competing for Country Amidst WTA Rule Challenges

The Philippines Tennis Association has filed a request with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to exempt Alexandra Eala from the mandatory China Open. This would allow the world number 18 to represent her country at the Asian Games, according to a statement from PHILTA Secretary General John Rey Tiangco.

Eala, known for her victories over top players like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, is the highest-ranked player in the women's singles draw at the Asian Games, which conflict with the China Open. Skipping the WTA 1000 event risks a ranking penalty and possible fines without an official exemption.

Despite the WTA's rules, Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino confirmed that Eala will participate in the Asian Games, prioritizing her national representation over potential repercussions.