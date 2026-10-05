Football to wrestling glory, non-med science topper: Sujeet Kalkal's father Dayanand, sister reflect on wrestler's journey towards Asiad gold

By Sahil Kohli Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Sujeet Kalkal's father, Dayanand, reflected on his son's Asian Games gold medal triumph, opening up about his journey from a football player to an Asian wrestling champion and how he balanced his studies and sport to maintain his spot as a class topper as a non-medical science student.

Sujeet outclassed Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the men's freestyle 65kg final on Friday to get India's first Asiad gold in wrestling since the golds by Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 edition. It took a Herculean effort to etch his name in wrestling history, as at one point, he was down 2-9 with one minute and 40 seconds left in the bout. From there on, Sujeet produced takedowns after takedowns, winning the match with eleven seconds left. India produced its best Asian Games wrestling campaign in more than six decades, finishing Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with six medals -- two gold, two silver and two bronze -- as Aman and Sujeet emerged as champions and the country's grapplers made their presence felt across freestyle and Greco-Roman categories. India's two gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya came through Aman in men's freestyle 57kg and Sujeet in men's freestyle 65kg, while Antim Panghal and Nitesh Siwach secured silver medals. Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar added bronze medals.

Speaking to ANI about his medal win, Sujeet's father, Dayanand, also a former national-level wrestler and his coach, said, "This is a moment of immense joy for the country as well. Winning a gold medal is a massive achievement. It is everyone's dream; a gold medal is what raises the national flag to the highest position. Had we won five or seven golds, we could have even reached third place. It is his hard work and his dedication to the country while striving for medals. That is really it (secret behind Kalkal's consistency). Having already won 65 kg gold at the Asian Championships this year in Bishkek, and attained success at age-group wrestling with an under-23 gold last year and an under-20 bronze in 2022, Sujeet in the coming days could become one of the hottest medal contenders for the LA 2028 Olympics following his sensational comeback win at the Asian Games, which reflected his resilience, composure and ability to pull off takedowns when needed the most.

Reflecting on his shift from football to wrestling and his academic prowess, Dayanand glowingly said, "At first, I had him play football. He used to play football; that was where his interest lay. Gradually, I wanted him to take up wrestling, so I steered him towards it. Little by little, by the time he reached the 12th grade, he had fully adapted to wrestling. He was also a non-medical science topper in his class. I asked him if he wanted to study or pursue wrestling." On Sujeet balancing his studies with a demanding sport like wrestling, which calls for one to maintain top-level physique, reflexes, and diet in order to achieve glory, Dayanand highlighted the importance of education, even for players, saying that it sharpens the mind and ensures a smooth life.

"In the beginning, academics are the priority; they are essential. Every sportsman should pursue an education. It sharpens the mind as well. It keeps the mind sharp and ensures a smooth life; plus, it boosts performance in sports," he said. Sujeet's sister Yashasvi also reflected happiness on his win, and now eyes are on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic glory.

The wrestler's sister said to ANI, "Everyone is extremely happy that he has won the gold medal. He said that he has brought gold for India. In the end, he turned the tables in the bout, creating history. Now, the next goal for him is LA 2028. We are all very happy and enthusiastic. We are very proud of him. Jai Hind!" Speaking on his journey, she said, "I have seen his journey from a distance, but I have heard a lot about his struggles, pain, and hours of hard work. He has poured his heart and soul into working hard for everything. He is the next rising star."

Yashasvi also revealed that her brother, a rising star in wrestling, was also a Class 12 topper and is pursuing a degree in English. "He was a Class 12 topper in his school and is currently pursuing an MA in English. He excels in academics as well as in co-curricular activities," she said.

On the celebrations and plans to hang out back home, she said, "Right now, he will probably stay in Delhi to celebrate with the family first, and then we will celebrate with everyone in the village. Plans are yet to be finalised." (ANI)