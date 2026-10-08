Dhananjaya de Silva steps down as Sri Lanka Test captain

Dhananjaya de Silva has stepped down as captain of the Sri Lankan Test team with immediate effect, according to the ICC website.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 15:21 IST
Dhananjaya de Silva steps down as Sri Lanka Test captain
Dhananjaya de Silva (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dhananjaya de Silva has stepped down as captain of the Sri Lankan Test team with immediate effect, according to the ICC website. De Silva was appointed Sri Lanka’s Test captain in January 2024.

In a letter addressed to Sri Lanka’s selection committee, de Silva said he believed the responsibility should now be passed on to the next generation. “It’s my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation,” he said.

De Silva confirmed that he would remain available for selection as a player for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva thanked him for his contributions to the team in the longest format.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for the remainder of his career and thanks him for the leadership he provided to our Test team," Ashley de Silva said. De Silva led Sri Lanka in 18 Tests after taking over from Dimuth Karunaratne, guiding the island nation to seven victories during his tenure.

As a captain, de Silva scored 1130 runs at an average of 36.45 and took nine wickets at a bowling average of 44.44. De Silva stepped down during a mixed run for Sri Lanka’s Test team, which has lost both series played this year by 1-0, against the West Indies and India. Overall, Sri Lanka won seven, lost eight and drew three Tests under his captaincy.

De Silva’s most successful year as captain was 2024, when Sri Lanka won a two-Test series 2-0 in Bangladesh, secured a victory at The Oval despite losing the England series 2-1, and then beat New Zealand 2-0 at home. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026