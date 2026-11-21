Cricket Australia has thrown its unanimous support behind Pat Cummins to continue as captain amid renewed scrutiny over the 2018 South Africa ball-tampering scandal, with the Australian skipper reaffirming his commitment to the role and backing an independent forum to address the controversy. The Australian skipper threw his full support behind the independent forum, confirming that he would participate and encouraging difficult conversations to take place.

Cummins added that his immediate focus would now be on captaining Australia in the Perth Test. "It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday. Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly. David and Todd have a very tough job navigating cricket through all of this, and I commend them for reaching out to me and to many of the players and staff from 2018. I support the forum 100%. I will be there," Cummins said, as per Cricinfo.

"All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations, but that is what's needed. Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth will be my focus and priority," he added. CA CEO Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon met with Cummins in Sydney on Friday.

The controversy resurfaced following a 4,000-word column by former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft, who questioned the bowling group's claims of having no knowledge that sandpaper was being brought onto the field during the 2018 South Africa tour. The issue had earlier been reignited by former Australian batter Usman Khawaja in his book Sabr, in which he alleged that the entire team was aware of the use of sandpaper during the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018. (ANI)