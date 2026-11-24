By Manisha Joshi The inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship commenced at INS Hamla, Malad, Mumbai. It is the first championship of its kind to be organised by a Services establishment. The week-long championship will continue till November 30 2026.

The championship is being conducted by the Indian Navy Sports Control Board (INSCB) on behalf of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), under the aegis of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI), with support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). Around 700 participants are taking part, including 219 women and 272 men competing in the championship, along with over 200 participants taking part in the trials.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rear Admiral R. K. Singh, CSO (P&A), Western Naval Command, Chief Guest; Cdr Rahul Jyoti, Joint Secretary, INSCB; Shri Anil Mishra, Joint Secretary, GFI; and Gurdial Singh Bawa, Competition Director. Rear Admiral R. K. Singh formally declared the championship open. While speaking to ANI, Chief Guest Rear Admiral R. K. Singh thanked the media for coming and covering the event. He said it was a very important event, being organised for the first time to promote gymnastics among young children.

"We have to catch them young so that our country can produce world-class gymnasts who win laurels for India," he said. Addressing the participants, Rear Admiral Singh highlighted the common values shared by gymnastics and the Indian Navy.

He said, "Gymnastics and the Navy have a lot in common. Both demand discipline every single day, hours of practice that nobody sees, the courage to attempt what looks impossible and the composure to perform when it matters the most." He further stated, "For the Indian Navy, hosting this championship means more than organising an event. It means investing in India's young sportspersons, sharing our facilities and training environment with them and showing them that the Navy is a home for those who wish to pursue both a sporting career and a career in service of the nation."

Speaking on the event's impact on India's future talent, he said gymnastics is a discipline that requires athletes to start at a very young age, as most gymnasts competing at the world level are teenagers who are winning medals. Therefore, it is important to catch them young and encourage children to take up the sport, which demands extensive practice and precision, he said. He added that the event would also help identify young gymnasts who could be further trained and groomed to win laurels for the country. On the standard of young gymnasts in India, he said the sport was gaining popularity in the country. Starting with Dipa Karmakar, who came close to winning an Olympic medal, interest in gymnastics had grown considerably. He credited coaches and parents for playing an important role in grooming young athletes and expressed confidence that the sport was gaining popularity and had a bright future in India.

Highlighting the main objective of hosting the championship at INS Hamla, he said it was a commendable initiative by SSCB, GFI and SAI, as the event would provide young children with a platform to participate and compete. He added that competing in events helps improve skill levels significantly and further motivates athletes to excel. Emphasising the importance of family support, he said parents play an equally important role in gymnastics as they do in any other sport. Citing the example of P. V. Sindhu, he said all great sportspersons have received strong support from their families. Parents have to make considerable efforts to accompany their children and support them during practice, he added.

The championship comprises two disciplines: Men's Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) and Women's Artistic Gymnastics (WAG). The MAG competition is being held from 24 to 26 November. Teams from 18 states and two Union Territories, along with SSCB, are taking part. These gymnasts will compete across six apparatus: floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

The WAG competition will be held from 28 to 30 November. It will see participation from 17 States and two Union Territories. These gymnasts will compete across four apparatus: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Selection Trials for Senior and Junior Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics for the upcoming international championships will also be held at INS Hamla. The trials are scheduled for 27 November for MAG and 1 December 2026 for WAG.

The championship provides young gymnasts with an opportunity to compete at the national level and gain valuable competition experience. It will conclude on November 30, 2026. (ANI)