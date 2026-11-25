Former international stars Chris Gayle, Ambati Rayudu, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Shaun Marsh, Fabian Allen and Carlos Brathwaite will be among the leading attractions when Super 90 Season 4 gets underway in Nairobi, Kenya, on December 3, according to a press release. The fourth edition of the tournament will bring together seven franchises featuring several prominent international cricketers, promising an exciting contest over 12 days. The competition will feature 22 matches, with the final scheduled to be played on December 14.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle will lead the star attractions for Punjab Titans, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will feature for London Giants. England’s Jason Roy and Alex Hales will represent Meru Thunders and Nairobi Lions, respectively. Former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan will also add his experience to the tournament, alongside former Australian opener Shaun Marsh. West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen and Carlos Brathwaite will further strengthen the international line-up.

The tournament will also feature several other established international names, including Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Imad Wasim, Mahmudullah, Wayne Parnell, Ravi Bopara, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Johnson and Samit Patel, adding further depth and experience to the participating squads. The opening fixture will see Punjab Titans take on Delhi Royals at Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club on December 3. Nairobi Lions will face London Giants on December 4, while Delhi Royals will return to action later that day against Haryana Warriors.

London Giants will take on Eldoret Tigers on December 5, while Meru Thunders will begin their campaign against Punjab Titans on the same day. With seven franchises--Haryana Warriors, Punjab Titans, Nairobi Lions, Meru Thunders, Eldoret Tigers, Delhi Royals and London Giants--the tournament will bring together international and Kenyan cricketers, providing a competitive platform for players while contributing to the growth of cricket in the country.

The matches will be played in two daily slots, with the first fixture scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST and the second at 5:00 PM IST. With an exciting line-up of international stars, competitive franchises and a packed match schedule, Super 90 Season 4 promises to deliver an engaging cricketing spectacle for fans in Nairobi and beyond. (ANI)