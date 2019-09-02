IOC overcomes IAF 4-3

Indian Oil Corporation edged out Indian Air Force 4-3 in a Pool 'A' match in the 93rd All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Monday. In the day's other match, Central Secretariat held fancied Railway Sports Promotion Board to 3-3 draw in Pool B.

Affan Yousuf with a hat-trick was the star for IOC as the team bounced back from being 0-1, 1-2 and 2-3 to win. Damanjit Singh put IAF ahead in the 4th minute before IOC levelled through Gurjinder Singh in the 11th. Both goals came from penalty corners.

Harwant Singh slotted home in the 20th minute before Yousuff equalised in the 26th. Major Singh gave IAF the lead in the 29th minute.

Yousuff's penalty corner conversions in the 31st and 44th minutes, sealed IOC's win. In the Railways-Central Secretariat match, Seshe Gowda recorded a hat-trick for the former, scoring in the 27th, 52nd and 56th minutes.

For the Secretariat team, Govind Singh Rawat (30th and 44th) and Jayesh Yadav (47th) were the scorers..

