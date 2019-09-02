Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against New Zealand

Sri Lanka has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday. Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, also imposed a penalty of 40 per cent of match fee on all 11 members of the Sri Lankan team.

The Lasith Malinga-led side was held to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to the minor over-rate offences, all players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Skipper Malinga pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction. Therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ranmore Martinesz levelled the charge against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand had defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. Ross Taylor starred for the Kiwis as he played a knock of 48 runs off just 29 balls to help New Zealand chase down the target of 175 with three balls to spare.

Malinga became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He went past Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi. He scalped two wickets in the match, taking his tally to 99 wickets. Afridi has 98 wickets in the format.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will next lock horns in the second T20I tomorrow. (ANI)

