Shooting World Cup: Manu-Saurabh win gold, unprecedented top finish for India Rio de Janeiro, Sep 3 (PTI) Teen stars Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary staged a remarkable comeback to claim the mixed 10m air pistol gold, providing a fitting finale to India's unprecedented dominance of the medal tally in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage here.

SPO-IND-COMMENTS

Dressing room feels calm when Vihari is batting: Kohli Kingston, Sep 3 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli singled out Hanuma Vihari for special praise for his work ethic and temperament, saying the young middle-order batsman's self belief provides a sense of calm in the dressing room.

SPO-KOHLI-CONCUSSION

I'm all for it, it makes total sense: Kohli on concussion substitutes Kingston, Sep 3 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli has endorsed the new ICC rule on concussion substitutes, saying it makes total sense to replace a player in such situations during a Test match as signs of trauma from a body blow can show up late.

SPO-IND-KOHLI

Bumrah is the most complete bowler in world cricket: Kohli Kingston (Jamaica), Sep 3 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli feels Jasprit Bumrah is the most complete bowler in world cricket right now and with his work ethic, the speedster has long shed the tag of being just a T20 specialist.

SPO-FIH

No plans to have Indo-Pak Oly qualifier in Europe if they draw each other: FIH New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has no plans to conduct the Olympic qualifying matches between India and Pakistan in Europe if the arch-rivals draw each other in the battle for a 2020 Tokyo Games berth.

SPO-KOHLI-2NDLD RECORD

C for Captain Kohli, India's most successful Test skipper Kingston (Jamaica), Sep 3 (PTI) "Captaincy is just a C in front of your name." With that comment, simultaneously modest and magnanimous, Virat Kohli embraced all his teammates and gave them credit for a personal milestone as India's most successful Test captain.

SPO-DULEEP-PREVIEW

Focus on Kishan in Dueep Trophy final between India Red and India Green Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) In-form wicket-keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan would be the cynosure of all eyes when India Red lock horn against India Green in the final of the Duleep Trophy, beginning at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Wednesday.

SPO-IND-LD VIHARI

Shastri's advice on stance helped my batting: Vihari Kingston (Jamaica), Sep 3 (PTI) Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari says "flexing" his knees on chief coach Ravi Shastri's advice helped him notch up a career-enhancing performance in the Test rubber against the West Indies, at the end of which skipper Virat Kohli called him the "find of the series".

SPO-IND A

Dhawan eyes return to form as India 'A' takes on SA 'A' in last two one-dayers Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) Out-of-form opener Shikhar Dhawan will be aiming to get his mojo back when he turns out for India 'A' in the last two games of the five-match unofficial ODI series against South Africa 'A' beginning on Wednesday.

SPO-LD MITHALI

Mithali Raj retires from T20Is to focus on 2021 ODI World Cup New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Indian women's cricket great and ODI captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced her retirement from T20 Internationals, a format in which she signs off as the country's leading run-scorer despite a controversy-ridden last leg.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-LD INTERVIEW

Oman favourites but we are hoping for an upset: Stimac By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) India football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said his team is capable of upsetting Oman in their World Cup qualifying opener but conceded that the visitors will start outright favourites in the September 5 clash.

SPO-ICC-RANKING Smith reclaims No. 1 Test ranking from Kohli, Bumrah rises to 3rd spot among bowlers

Dubai, Sep 3 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli lost his numero uno status after being toppled by Australia's Steve Smith in the batsman's chart, while Jasprit Bumrah rose to third position among bowlers in the latest ICC Test Rankings released on Tuesday.

SPO-CYCLE-PURI After maiden stint, Indian Army officer eyes an encore at 1200km Paris-Brest-Paris

By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Fresh from his maiden stint in the excruciating Paris-Brest-Paris circuit, Indian Army's Lieutenant General Anil Puri is keen to accomplish the feat again in the next edition of the long-distance cycle event.

SPO-MITHALI-REAX

Mithali made the right decision: Rangaswamy Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Tuesday said that Mithali Raj took the right decision by retiring from T20 Internationals as it will help her focus more on the 2021 ODI World Cup.

SPO-PAK-MISBAH-COACH

Misbah expected to be named Pakistan head coach cum chief selector on Wednesday: sources Karachi, Sep 3 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to be announced as the new head coach-cum-chief selector of the national team on Wednesday, according to sources.

