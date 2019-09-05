Indian shooters arrive, Rajput heads to range

Fresh from securing an Olympic quota at the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, a jet-legged Sanjeev Rajput on Thursday headed for the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range to get a feel of the place ahead of the national selection trials. Rajput won a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions in the ISSF World Cup to secure India its eighth quota for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Rajput was one of the two shooters to have won an Olympic quota in Rio, the other being Yashaswini Singh Deswal in the women's 10m air pistol. The shooters, including 10m air pistol gold medallist Abhishek Verma, mixed team air rifle gold winner Deepak Kumar and bronze winner Divyansh Singh Panwar, arrived in the capital to a warm welcome.

The Indian shooting contingent made the country proud in the recently-concluded International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup by winning five gold, two silver and two bronze medals. The shooters expressed optimism of continuing their fine run in the upcoming tournament, including next year's Olympics.

The results in Rio de Janeiro ensured an unprecedented top finish for India across all four ISSF World Cup Stages this year, including the lone junior World Cup. The Indian rifle and pistol shooters topped the medals tally at all four ISSF World Cup stages this year in a phenomenal performance, picking up a total of 22 medals with as many as 16 gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)